Nielsen (NLSN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) recently:

3/31/2022 – Nielsen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Nielsen was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

3/1/2022 – Nielsen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Nielsen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Nielsen was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

NLSN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 307,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,948,928. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

