Nikulski Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $541,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $126,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.