NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 7.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.04. 1,428,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,305,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

