NiSource (NYSE:NI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.19

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 116751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NiSource by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NiSource by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,390,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,566,000 after buying an additional 357,592 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 13.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 20.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,446,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,046,000 after acquiring an additional 244,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

