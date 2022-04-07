NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.28

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 3484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

