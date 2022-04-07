NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.28

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 3484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.
NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.
In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NMI (NMIH)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.