Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NOK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.37. 378,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,482,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Nokia has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Nokia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

