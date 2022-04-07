Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,589 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.