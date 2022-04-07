Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,563 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,638 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 44.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 53.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.1% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.57. The stock had a trading volume of 131,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,151. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

