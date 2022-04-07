Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,406 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after purchasing an additional 122,453 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after purchasing an additional 436,795 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

