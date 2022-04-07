Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,942 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $26,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 358.9% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after acquiring an additional 683,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $87,809,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 81.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 196.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,241,000 after acquiring an additional 169,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.25.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $182.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.57 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.24 and its 200-day moving average is $191.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

