Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.82 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 380,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,971,000 after buying an additional 57,465 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.54. 136,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,761. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of -91.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.20. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.