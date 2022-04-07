Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 235,312 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 216,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $13,191,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $120.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

