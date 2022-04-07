Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.78 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 272,973 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Exelon by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after buying an additional 466,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

