Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $30.57 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $30,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

