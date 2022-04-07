Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $40.88 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $40,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

Welltower stock opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

