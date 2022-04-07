Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $51.92 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $51,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 217,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

