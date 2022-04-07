Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Life Storage worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Life Storage stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.18. 17,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.43.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

