Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,416 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $31,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT opened at $215.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.86. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

