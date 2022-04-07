Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 220,041 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,041 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Realty Income worth $51,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

