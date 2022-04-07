Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,836 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $46,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $315.05 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

