Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $35,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.