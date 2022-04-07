Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 171.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,018 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $27,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $606.80 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $635.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $552.88 and its 200 day moving average is $527.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.94.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

