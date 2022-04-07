Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.86.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,199. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.47 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

