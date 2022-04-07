Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Raised to 100.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 93.00 to 100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NHYDY. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

NHYDY opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

