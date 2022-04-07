Northstar Group Inc. Buys 5,206 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after buying an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

