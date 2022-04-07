NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.72 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $13,600,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,152,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 643,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 245,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 104,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

