NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NG opened at $7.72 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock valued at $703,044. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 184.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NG. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

