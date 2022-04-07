Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 382,600 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvectra (NVTRQ)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.