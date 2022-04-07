Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:JEMD opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEMD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

