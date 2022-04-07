Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NOM opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

