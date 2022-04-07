Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NQP stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

