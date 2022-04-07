NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 4,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,732. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.