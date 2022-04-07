NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $338.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.10.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $244.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

