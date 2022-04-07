NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $338.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.10.
NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NVDA opened at $244.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.
NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.