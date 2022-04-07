NXM Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for $108.11 or 0.00249034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $714.20 million and $117,776.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00104579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,884,798 coins and its circulating supply is 6,606,106 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

