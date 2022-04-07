Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

MMC stock opened at $171.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.45 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

