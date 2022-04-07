Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,851,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

