Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.42.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $262.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

