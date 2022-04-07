Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,575 shares of company stock worth $327,064. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $88.47. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.