Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $769,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $506.65 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.25 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

