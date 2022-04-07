Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CME Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CME Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in CME Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.08.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $243.45 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

