Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $48.14 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

