Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 183 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,245,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $299,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $431.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.56.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

