Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

