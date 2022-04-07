Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. The company had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,956,000 after acquiring an additional 393,658 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,514,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,368 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,944,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,875,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 614,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

