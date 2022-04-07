Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $861.72 million and $215.20 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

