Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $148.94

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.94, but opened at $152.12. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 358 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.56.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.