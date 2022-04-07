Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.36. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

