Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of BRO opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

