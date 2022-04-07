Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 73,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 148,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,758 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 113,311 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of SHYD opened at $23.19 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.