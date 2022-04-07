Occidental Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

